Beyond the green market: Cider Donuts gets new home in West Palm Beach

Finally: A storefront to get just-cooked cider doughnuts.

Those little soft, spicy rounds that you can buy at the green markets, served up warm in a giant paper cup to eat on the go, now have a storefront home.

Travis Oimoen and spouse Melissa Gonzalez recently moved their Palm Beach Cider Donuts factory from 45th Street to 797 Northlake Blvd. The new store next to the Book Exchange & Comic Shop has a counter open to the public.

“We purchased the original Cider Donuts in 2020 from John Carlino and his partner, Allan Doherty. We both worked closely with them since 2009 when we went to Florida Culinary Institute,” Oimoen said.

Carlino, a chef instructor at the former Florida Culinary Institute, bought a doughnut machine and set up at the West Palm Beach Greenmarket in its early years. He became an iconic vendor there.

The doughnuts, Carlino told us at the time, are a tradition in his home state of New Jersey, where apple orchards abound. They are typically sold in fall around apple season at all the orchards, alongside warm cider.

Shoppers lined up at his booth for the warm doughnuts that are fried to order, then tossed in a tray of cinnamon sugar.

Carlino expanded his successful market booth to a bigger business, taking on Allan Doherty as partner, and building a factory, selling to distributors.

Just before Oimoen bought the business, he said the wholesale side of the company shut down because of COVID. Contracts with big names like Cheney Bros., Sysco and Restaurant Depot were dissolved.

Jan Norris / Stet Travis Oimoen and spouse Melissa Gonzalez at the counter of their newly opened Cider Donuts store on Northlake Boulevard.

The new owners continued the original model, selling at booths at area green markets in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Pierce, Parkland and at the South Florida Fair.

“We have expanded to different events around the area, like the Jupiter Seafood Fest, Traditions Fall Fest, tree lighting events and Abacoa events,” Oimoen said.

You can find Cider Donuts at Taste of Little Italy, Irish Fest, the Crawfish Festival and Taste of Jupiter.

They also have participated in fundraisers and they cater parties.

Jan Norris / Stet Dunking sauces and doughnut minis on display at Cider Donuts on Northlake Boulevard.

Dunk in apple caramel, cream cheese or cookies and cream

At the new factory where doughnuts are made every day, doughnut fans can buy the minis in the signature apple cider flavor, along with wild blueberry, red velvet, double chocolate, party cake and now, pumpkin.

A variety of dips for dunking the doughnuts is available: apple caramel (a favorite), cream cheese, cookies and cream, lemon cheesecake and tutti frutti.

While apple cider remains the most popular doughnut, kids prefer the birthday party-flavored cake doughnut, made with Funfetti sprinkles, he said.

The doughnuts are sold in quantity to order and buyers can mix flavors. The paper cups popular at the markets are available to fill along with sacks and boxes. Ten minis are $8; 20 are $14; and 65 are $45.

Hot coffee, fresh apple cider and organic milks and juices are available.

Pumpkin is a seasonal flavor on the shelf now, and Oimoen hopes to add several others throughout the year.

“We are open to the public for suggestions for different flavors,” he said.

If you go: They’re open 7 am to 2 pm Tuesday through Saturday. There’s no seating, so prepare to pack the doughnuts for the ride — if they make it to your destination.