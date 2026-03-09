Freida Frisaro and Eric Tucker | Associated Press

The Florida Bar has walked back what it said was an erroneous statement indicating that it had an open investigation into Lindsey Halligan, a former top federal prosecutor in Virginia. A letter from a bar association representative to an advocacy group that had requested an inquiry into Halligan said an investigation was “pending” in response to the group’s complaint. Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokesperson for the Florida Bar, also said Thursday that there was an “open file” but declined to comment further.