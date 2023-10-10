Emotional rally in support of Israel draws hundreds in Aventura

With an Israeli flag draped over his back, Robert Nudel joined hundreds of people Monday night at an emotional rally in Aventura in support of Israel following this weekend’s surprise attack by Hamas militants.

For Nudel, the events happening a world away are personal. He said his family is mourning the loss of a relative, Yoav Maliev, who died over the weekend. He served in the Israeli Defense Forces. Maliev was 19 years old.

“It’s just very, very tragic,” he told WLRN, adding that he was comforted by the outpouring of so many at the rally at the Waterways Shoppes in Aventura.

“I see people from all walks of life here to show their support for Israel. This has nothing to do with being Jewish. It’s being human,” he said.

At least 500 people gathered in Aventura in a show of solidarity — and a wish for peace — for the people of Israel.

Carl Juste / Miami Herald / Miami Herald Attendees waved flags and held signs alongside members of the South Florida Jewish community and allies who gathered at the Waterways Shoppes in Aventura to support Israel in its war against Hamas on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

During the rally, attendees heard from top elected officials and other grieving from the community.

“The last two days have been unprecedented, inconceivable, and appalling — my heart is heavy for the Jewish people across our state and the world,” posted Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on “X” formerly Twitter during her appearance at the rally.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting Surfside with Nuñez and Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky on Tuesday morning for a press conference. He ordered be flown at half−staff outside public buildings and one outside the Capitol in Tallahassee be lit in blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, to honor the victims of the tragedy in Israel.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D−Miami, also spoke at the rally, saying in a statement that “the attacks on Israel are deeply heart-wrenching and hit close to home within the Jewish community here in Aventura, where we gather in prayer for Israel.”

“I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community here in South Florida, and I will always stand by Israel,” she said.

She also spoke about the kindness and generosity the Jewish community showed her family during the injustices of the Civil Rights era. Wilson’s district represents large swaths of South Florida’s Jewish population – including Aventura, Miami Beach and Surfside.

Monday night’s rally came in response to this weekend’s surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants. They fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas.

The death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides of the conflict. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents continued to flee. The U.N. said Tuesday that more than 187,000 of Gaza's 2.3 million people have left their homes — the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000.

Supporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause held competing rallies on Sunday in several U.S. cities, including Fort Lauderdale, over the conflict.

The South Florida Sun−Sentinel reported that people attending at two separate rallies, one to “Defend Israel” and the other called “Victory to Palestine,” clashed briefly Sunday afternoon on on Sunrise Boulevard nearly U.S. 1 in Fort Lauderdale. Police reported one arrest.

More rallies and vigils are planned in South Florida in the coming days in response to the violence in the Middle East.

__________

Tuesday, October 10



Hallandale Beach: We Stand With Israel candlelight vigil. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at City Hall, 400 S. Federal Highway. More information here.

We Stand With Israel candlelight vigil. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at City Hall, 400 S. Federal Highway. More information here. Miami Beach: Israel Solidarity Rally, presented by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and other community organizations. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, 1933-1945 Meridian Ave. More information here.

Israel Solidarity Rally, presented by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and other community organizations. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, 1933-1945 Meridian Ave. More information here. Boca Raton: Israel Solidarity Gathering, presented by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Congregation B’nai Israel, 2200 Yamato Road. More information here.

Israel Solidarity Gathering, presented by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Congregation B’nai Israel, 2200 Yamato Road. More information here. Palm Beach Gardens: Rally in Solidarity with Israel organized by Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens, 6100 PGA Blvd. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m.. More information here.

_________

Wednesday, October 11

