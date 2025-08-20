Governor Ron DeSantis is challenging the 2020 Census results, saying Florida was shortchanged under the Biden administration.

He’s pushing for a rare mid-decade census that could change congressional seats before the 2026 Midterms.

Speaking at Palm Beach State College Aug. 20, DeSantis said he and the Trump administration want to see Florida gain at least one more U.S. House seat.

"And if we get that, that’s not only an extra set in the house of representatives. We have 28 now. That would also mean an additional vote in the electoral college when it comes to presidential elections," he said.

DeSantis also said gaining a seat would trigger a redraw of Florida’s congressional map.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier cited rapid population growth and what he considers flawed data carried over from the Biden era.

"Florida citizens deserve adequate representation in Congress. They deserve the adequate representation in the electoral college," Uthmeier said during the conference.

The move faces legal hurdles, as the Census is conducted once a decade.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.