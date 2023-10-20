Municipal elections in Miami-Dade are coming up. Here’s what you should know

Several municipalities in Miami-Dade County will hold elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Registered voters across the region will cast their ballots for a mayor position and numerous commission and council seats.

Before heading to the polls, you’ll find below some important information on early voting and precinct and vote-by-mail changes.

Vote-by-mail deadline and changes

If you plan to vote by mail for the Nov. 7 municipal election, the deadline to request a mail ballot is Thursday, Oct. 26.

It’s important to note that, due to recent changes in Florida law, previous requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022.

Now, mail voters must request their ballots after every general election, meaning every two years. Before, a vote-by-mail request lasted 4 years.

Precinct changes in Miami-Dade

Some voters in Miami-Dade County might have been assigned a new precinct after redistricting was done across South Florida and the state after the 2020 Census.

Miami-Dade approved its newly redrawn precincts on June 21.

According to Miami-Dade County’s Supervisor of Elections Christina White, residents by now should have received up-to-date voter information.

“So now that you have your new card, please take the time to confirm your personal information and pay close attention to your polling location to see if you were affected. This is especially important if you like to vote on Election Day.” said White.

If you have received your new voter card and notice it needs an updates, visit registertovoteflorida.gov.

Early voting

Early voting varies depending on the city or town you live in. Below is a rundown of each municipality holding elections on Nov. 7, and the early voting dates for each.

Hialeah

Hialeah residents may begin casting ballots early on Oct. 30 for two councilmember seats. Early voting will run through Sunday, Nov. 5, at the John F. Kennedy Library. Find the schedule below:

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Homestead

Homestead voters will have three days to cast their ballots early before Election Day, where they will elect four candidates to councilmember seats. Early voting begins Thursday, Nov. 2 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 4 at the William F. Dickinson Community Center. Below is the schedule:

Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Miami

Early voting for the city of Miami begins Saturday, Oct. 28 to fill three commission seats. Among the seats on the ballot is Miami’s District 1 occupied by Alex Diaz de la Portilla. The commissioner was suspended in September after he was arrested and charged with money laundering and official misconduct.

Early voting lasts through Sunday, Nov. 5. Find the schedule below:



Saturdays & Sundays, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Miami early voting locations:

Allapattah Branch Library

Shenandoah Branch Library

City of Miami — City Hall

Stephen P. Clark Center

Lemon City Branch Library

West Flagler Branch Library

Miami Beach

Miami Beach voters can begin casting their ballots early on Monday, Oct. 23. On the ballot, four candidates are vying to succeed three-term Mayor Dan Gelber. They’ll also elect three commissioners.

Early voting lasts through Sunday, Nov. 5. The schedule is as follows:

Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Miami Beach early voting locations:

Miami Beach City Hall

North Shore Branch Library

Surfside

Surfside does not have an early voting schedule. Voters in Surfside will be able to cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 7, on five charter amendments.

Among the amendments, some would extend the terms of the mayor and town commissioners from two years to four years.