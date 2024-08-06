Politifact FL: Who is Tim Walz? What to know about Kamala Harris’ new running mate

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

Vice President Kamala Harris has tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, capping a historically compressed vice presidential search.

Walz rocketed up the list of finalists on the strength of his folksy relatability, gubernatorial experience and congressional record representing a conservative-leaning district.

"I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate," Harris posted on X Aug. 6. "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work."

Walz rose to the rank of command sergeant major over 24 years in the Army National Guard and worked as a teacher and football coach. He was elected to the U.S. House by ousting a Republican incumbent in a heavily rural district in 2006. Walz was elected governor in 2018 and was reelected in 2022.

"He’s a smart choice if they deploy him in two specific ways," said Blois Olson, a political analyst for WCCO radio in Minneapolis-St. Paul. "Send him to rural areas to counter the polarization and the idea that only Republicans can win there. And have him keep the deep left base satisfied, which could be an issue with a very moody voting bloc."

Olson said Walz’s rural experience and regular-guy vibes might be able to shave two to four percentage points off GOP electoral performance in rural Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — three states considered crucial to a Democratic victory in November.

"The most recent Survey USA poll taken last month for KSTP-TV had Walz’ job approval at a healthy 56%," said Steve Schier, a political scientist at Carleton College in Minnesota. "That said, Minnesota is quite a polarized state, and Republicans in the state despise him. He initially campaigned as a moderate in 2018 but has governed as a progressive."

Walz was one of several potential vice presidential options floated since President Joe Biden announced he’d cede the nomination and endorsed Harris. Other frequently cited names were Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Now that he is Harris’ running mate, we are on the lookout for claims by and about Walz to fact-check — just as we are for Harris and former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio. Readers can email us suggestions to truthometer@politifact.com.

Republicans have already begun to question Walz’s handling of the rioting following the murder of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. Walz clashed with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over how to handle the unrest, but he sent the Minnesota National Guard to aid local law enforcement.

Who is Tim Walz?

Walz grew up in Nebraska but moved with his wife Gwen to Minnesota in 1996 to teach high school geography and coach football; his teams won two state championships.

He was 42 when he ran for Congress, a decision sparked by a 2004 incident at an appearance by President George W. Bush. "Walz took two students to the event, where Bush campaign staffers demanded to know whether he supported the president and barred the students from entering after discovering one had a sticker for Democratic candidate John Kerry," according to the Almanac of American Politics. "Walz suggested it might be bad PR for the Bush campaign to bar an Army veteran, and he and the students were allowed in. Walz said the experience sparked his interest in politics, first as a volunteer for the Kerry campaign and then as a congressional candidate."

Walz’s ideological profile is nuanced. The other highest-profile finalist for Harris’ running mate, Shapiro, was pegged as somewhat more moderate and bipartisan than Walz. An Emerson College poll released in July found Shapiro with 49% approval overall in his state, including a strong 46% approval from independents and 22% from Republicans.

When he was elected to Congress, Walz represented a district that had sent Republicans to Washington for 102 of the previous 114 years, according to the Almanac of American Politics. Representing that constituency, Walz was able to win the National Rifle Association’s endorsement and he voted for the Keystone XL pipeline — two positions that have become highly unusual in today’s Democratic Party.

During his first gubernatorial term, Walz worked with legislative Republicans, which produced some bipartisan achievements, including $275 million for roads and bridges, additional funds for opioid treatment and prevention, and a middle-income tax cut.

In 2022, Walz won a second term by a 52%-45% margin. In addition, Democrats flipped the state Senate, providing him with unified Democratic control in the legislature. This enabled Walz to enact a progressive wish list of policies, including classifying abortion as a "fundamental right," a requirement that utilities produce carbon-free energy by 2040, paid family leave and legalizing recreational marijuana. He also signed an executive order safeguarding access to gender-affirming health care for transgender residents.

After Harris’ announcement, the Trump campaign attacked Walz’s legislative record in a campaign email: "Kamala Harris just doubled-down on her radical vision for America by tapping another left-wing extremist as her VP nominee."

Olson noted that Walz "only has one veto in six years. He doesn’t say ‘no’ to the left, after being a moderate. That’s a reason he’s now beloved by the left."

Democrats have controlled the Minnesota state legislature’s lower chamber during Walz’ entire tenure. However, Republicans controlled the state Senate for his first four years in office.

Still, Walz’s three-week meteoric rise on the national scene stemmed after calling Trump, Vance and other Republicans in their circle "weird."

In aJuly 23 interview on MSNBC, Walz predicted that Harris would win older, white voters because she was talking about substance, including schools, jobs and environmental policy.

"These are weird people on the other side," Walz said. "They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room. That's what it comes down to. And don't, you know, get sugarcoating this. These are weird ideas."

Days later on MSNBC, Walz reiterated the point: "You know there's something wrong with people when they talk about freedom. Freedom to be in your bedroom. Freedom to be in your exam room. Freedom to tell your kids what they can read. That stuff is weird. They come across weird. They seem obsessed with this."

Other Democrats, including the Harris campaign, amplified the "weird" message, quickly making Walz a star in online Democratic circles.

Walz also attracted notice for being a self-styled fix-it guywho has helped pull a car out of a ditch and given advice about how to save money on car repairs. He staged a bill signing for free breakfast and lunch for students surrounded by cheering children.

Schier said he expects Walz to be a compatible ticket-mate who won’t upstage the presidential nominee. "Walz will be a loyal companion to Harris," Schier said.

One thing Walz does not bring to the table is a critical state for the Democratic ticket. In 2024, election analysts universally rate Minnesota as leaning or likely Democratic. By contrast, Shapiro’s state of Pennsylvania is not only one of a handful of battleground states but also the one with the biggest haul of electoral votes, at 19. Another finalist, Kelly, represents another battleground state with nine electoral votes, Arizona.

Fact-checking Walz

We have not put Walz on our Truth-O-Meter. However, days after Floyd’s murder, we wrote a story about how a false claim about out-of-state protestors was spread by Minnesota officials, including Walz, and then national politicians, including Trump.

At a May 2020 news conference, Walz said he understood that the catalyst for the protests was "Minnesotans’ inability to deal with inequalities, inequities and quite honestly the racism that has persisted." But there was an issue with "everybody from everywhere else."

"We're going to start releasing who some of these people are, and they'll be able to start tracing that history of where they're at, and what they're doing on the ‘dark web’ and how they're organizing," Walz said. "I think our best estimate right now that I heard is about 20% that are Minnesotans and about 80% are outside."

The statistic soon fell apart.

Within hours, local TV station KARE reported that Minneapolis-based police tallies of those arrested for rioting, unlawful assembly, and burglary-related crimes from May 29 to May 30 showed that 86% of those arrested listed Minnesota as their address. Twelve out of 18 people arrested in St. Paul were from Minnesota.

Confronted with these numbers, the officials walked back their comments that evening or did not repeat them. In a news conference, Walz did not repeat his earlier 80% assertion. KARE TV wrote that Walz said the estimate was based in part on law enforcement intelligence information and that the state would monitor developments.

