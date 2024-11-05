© 2024 WLRN
Broward voters strongly approve watchdog for county's public schools

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:22 PM EST
A Broward County School Board meeting from March of 2019.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
A Broward County School Board meeting from March of 2019.

Broward voters made a momentous referendum decision Tuesday night to put their corruption-checkered public school district under the expanded scrutiny of the county's inspector general.

Broward County’s Office of the Inspector General has investigative authority over countywide elected officials and appointed officials. Now, thanks to County Referendum 2 passing overwhelmingly — by a 68% to 32% margin — that watchdog eye will include the Broward school board, the superintendent and any district employees.

The result from voters is likely a response to a wave of school board scandals over the past few years.

They included the suspension of four board members by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two years ago, on the recommendation of a statewide grand jury, for incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.

Currently the board relies on its own internal auditors, the State Attorney’s Office, and the state Commission on Ethics for oversight.

The Broward school board would foot the $1.2 million per year bill for the county's new, schools-specific inspector general office. There would not, however, be a tax increase associated with this measure.
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
