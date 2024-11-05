Broward voters strongly approve watchdog for county's public schools

Broward voters made a momentous referendum decision Tuesday night to put their corruption-checkered public school district under the expanded scrutiny of the county's inspector general.

Broward County’s Office of the Inspector General has investigative authority over countywide elected officials and appointed officials. Now, thanks to County Referendum 2 passing overwhelmingly — by a 68% to 32% margin — that watchdog eye will include the Broward school board, the superintendent and any district employees.

The result from voters is likely a response to a wave of school board scandals over the past few years.

They included the suspension of four board members by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two years ago, on the recommendation of a statewide grand jury, for incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.

Currently the board relies on its own internal auditors, the State Attorney’s Office, and the state Commission on Ethics for oversight.

The Broward school board would foot the $1.2 million per year bill for the county's new, schools-specific inspector general office. There would not, however, be a tax increase associated with this measure.

