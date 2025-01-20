Trump supporters wait hours, brave cold at pre-Inauguration rally

WASHINGTON— With temperatures dipping below freezing, thousands of supporters lined up Sunday outside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., awaiting Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration rally.

Many Americans traveled across the country to witness history, each with unique perspectives on what a second Trump presidency means for the nation’s future.

For Frank Roberson, 37, who traveled with his wife from Birmingham, Alabama, the decision to attend the rally was personal. A former Marine, Roberson described himself as someone who wasn’t always politically active but felt this election carried high stakes.

“I voted based on one policy issue, and it was Trump’s stance on foreign policy that was my deciding factor,” Roberson said. “He seems to be against war.”

Donald Randle / University of Miami School of Communication Frank Roberson of Birmingham, Alabama, says Donald Trump’s foreign policy positions were the deciding factor for his vote.

With the ban of TikTok firmly on the minds of many Americans, Roberson also reflected on how social media has shaped expectations.

“Social media has created a world where people don’t see the difference between people perceiving you as a good person and actually being a good person,” he said.

The pre-inauguration rally was billed as the "Make America Great Again Rally" by Trump team organizers.

Despite the enthusiasm, not everyone who waited in line for hours was able to make it inside. By approximately 4:30 p.m., an hour before the rally began, the arena had reached its maximum capacity.

Kenny Turner, 32, a vendor selling merchandise at the rally and a D.C. native, said he felt inspired by the sense of unity among the crowd.

“Everyone I’ve interacted with today and this weekend has been in great spirits,” Turner said. “Just today, there were supporters who helped a lady who needed assistance because of the cold weather."

“I voted for President Donald Trump, and I’m out here providing people with different merch and accessories to support him and the Republican Party’s movement,” Turner said.

Donald Randle / University of Miami School of Communication Kenny Turner, a vendor who voted for Donald Trump, sells merchandise outside the Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Noah Gulley and Donald Randle are among five University of Miami School of Communication graduate students in Washington, D.C, to cover Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.