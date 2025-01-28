South Florida braces for Trump's funding freeze on financial assistance, grants

President Donald Trump's administration has ordered a temporary pause on all federal financial assistance and grants, leaving South Florida political leaders concerned that local social programs will go without funding.

"Whether that funding is going to our farmers, our transit system, our students, our community health centers, or our non-profits, it’s all on hold. The impact on Miami-Dade and Broward County will be devastating," said Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson in a written statement.

Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, issued a memo this week ordering the pause to give federal agencies time to do a comprehensive analysis of all financial assistance programs to ensure they align with the president's policies, and not with so-called "wokeness."

"Federal agencies must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance ... including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal," Vaeth wrote.

The administration noted that the pause will not affect Medicare or Social Security benefits. It will take effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The broad language of the memo made it unclear as to what specific programs will be affected by the pause.

Wilson said she and other Democrats will seek to clarify the order and determine the exact implications of the pause and provide more details.

Local governments in South Florida receive millions of federal dollars for various programs including transportation, scholarships, housing assistance, and community revitalization.

The funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars, at least temporarily, and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted. State agencies and early education centers appeared to be struggling to access money from Medicaid and Head Start.

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to ask a Manhattan federal court to block the Republican president’s moves.

