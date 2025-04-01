Miami Springs voters ask for tree canopy protection and community support

Residents filed into the Miami Springs Country Club and Golf Course Tuesday afternoon, but not to practice their putting.

It's Election Day for small municipalities across Miami-Dade County.

The Town of Surfside is holding a Special Election asking voters to weigh in on how to limit the size of new homes via a ballot question.

Bay Harbor Islands will vote in two members to the seaside town’s council.

Meanwhile, in Miami Springs, voters filed in across the long driveway of the Country Club polling place to cast their votes for mayor and four councilmembers in the city of about 13,000 residents.

People like Jessica Fernandez want to see their new Miami Springs leaders put more effort towards preserving the wooded, old-time character of the city.

"The tree canopy and keeping our small town feel brought me to the ballot box. I’d like us to put in more old growth type trees like we originally had before the city we cut 'em all down. It just makes it hotter and there’s no place for the birds and the squirrels," Fernandez said.

There are nine total candidates for Miami Springs mayor and council. A number of the candidates have similar political platforms that make mention of reducing overdevelopment in the town's gateway district, supporting business on the NW 36th Street corridor and protecting the city's trees.

That made voting a less involved process for Mark Billitz.

"They all say the exact same thing. There’s no difference. It's a flip of a coin," Billitz told WLRN. "I'm hoping I voted for the best people available."

But not all Miami Springs voters see things so black and white. Dani Gutierrez, for example, wants to see the city invest more in the arts.

"I've lived here almost my whole life. What’s important to me is support for our community center, the rec center and the theater that’s there," Gutierrez said.

Polls close in Surfside, Bay Harbor Islands and Miami Springs at 7 p.m. Results begin posting online after 7.