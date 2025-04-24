Florida Senate Leader Jason Pizzo breaks away from the Democratic party

Florida's Senate Minority Leader Jason Pizzo is stepping down from his position, saying "The Democratic party in Florida is dead."

Pizzo, who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, said Thursday that he will instead be changing his party affiliation.

"I hope the members of the Democratic Caucus will elect a new leader, for, today, I have FedEx'd my voter registration form to change my party affiliation to No Party Affiliation," he announced on the state Senate floor in Tallahassee, where legislators are in the final weeks of the legislative session. Republicans firmly control both chambers.

"Our constituents are craving practical leaders, not political hacks," he said.

In an interview with WFSU, Pizzo has previously expressed umbrage with national Democrats for their ineffective messaging for Floridians following the 2024 election. Republicans won landslide victories in statewide races.

State Sen. Lori Berman, of Boynton Beach, was selected as the new Florida Senate Democratic Caucus leader to replace Pizzo, according to state Democrats.

The Florida Democratic Party released a statement blasting Pizzo's resignation, saying they are more united without him.

“Jason Pizzo is one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory, and his resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “His legacy as leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values.

Earlier this year, there was talk that Pizzo had intentions to run for the governor of Florida but indicated that he would do so as part of the Democratic party.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, one of South Florida's top Democrats, slammed Pizzo's decision.

"What real Democrats refuse to do — ever — is quit," she said in a statement emphasizing "ever." "We put families first, not higher office ambitions. We do the hard work, not cower from it."

The Republican Party of Florida pounced on the news of Pizzo leaving the Democratic Party.

"Senator Pizzo didn't leave the Democratic Party; the party left him," said RPOF Chairman Evan Power in a statement.

"Senator Pizzo is the third Florida Democrat to leave the party in the last few months," he said. Florida House Democrats Rep. Susan Valdés and Rep. Hillary Cassel previously switched their party registration to Republican. Democrats now hold 10 of 40 seats in the Senate; two seats are vacant.

"He could have waited until the end of the legislative session to make this announcement, but it’s clear he could no longer tolerate the direction of the party," said Power. "This decision underscores the radicalization of today’s Democratic Party under the likes of Nikki Fried, Maxwell Frost, and David Hogg."

"It stands in stark contrast to the party of JFK or even Senator Bob Graham, who was honored yesterday at the Florida State Capitol," he added.