Florida’s DOGE may take closer look at Broward County School District

Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency may be taking a closer look at the Broward County School District. In a social media post, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier pointed to what he says are questionable contracts awarded by the school board.

Uthmeier did not specify which contracts. The announcement came soon before the Broward county school board voted on a contract for laptops that would cost the district $115 million dollars.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced July 22 the DOGE taskforce would be looking to audit Broward County. However, no mention of the school board or district was made at the time.

Separately, the county’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed it was investigating the same contract earlier this year.

