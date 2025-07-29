© 2025 WLRN
Florida’s DOGE may take closer look at Broward County School District

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT
A politician speaks during a meeting
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency may be taking a closer look at the Broward County School District. In a social media post, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier pointed to what he says are questionable contracts awarded by the school board.

Uthmeier did not specify which contracts. The announcement came soon before the Broward county school board voted on a contract for laptops that would cost the district $115 million dollars.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced July 22 the DOGE taskforce would be looking to audit Broward County. However, no mention of the school board or district was made at the time.

Separately, the county’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed it was investigating the same contract earlier this year.

READ MORE: DeSantis, CFO Ingoglia announce Florida DOGE audits — starting with Broward County

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
