Florida Republicans name Susie Wiles, President Trump's Chief of Staff, as 'Statesman of the Year'

The Republican Party of Florida announced Monday that Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump and his 2024 presidential co-campaign manager, is being honored as the 2025 "Statesman of the Year" at the Red Florida Dinner this coming Saturday.

"A trailblazer for the Florida GOP, Wiles has been the strategic force behind some of the most consequential political victories in recent American history — from Senator Rick Scott’s rise to the presidency of Donald J. Trump," RPOF said in a statement.

Wiles, a veteran Florida political strategist, has been in political circles for years.

The daughter of NFL player and sportscaster Pat Summerall, Wiles worked in the Washington office of New York Rep. Jack Kemp in the 1970s. Following that were stints on Ronald Reagan’s campaign and in his White House as a scheduler.

Wiles then headed to Florida, where she advised two Jacksonville mayors and worked for Rep. Tillie Fowler. After that came statewide campaigns in rough and tumble Florida politics, with Wiles being credited with helping businessman Rick Scott win the governor’s office.

After briefly managing Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential campaign, she ran Trump’s 2016 effort in Florida, when his win in the state helped him clinch the White House. Two years later, Wiles helped get Ron DeSantis elected as Florida’s governor.

Wiles ultimately went on to lead Trump’s 2024 primary campaign against DeSantis and trounced him.

"Susie Wiles has shaped not just Florida politics, but the future of our country," said RPOF Chairman Evan Power in a statement. "From Jacksonville to Tallahassee and now the White House, her leadership, integrity, and unmatched political instincts have defined a generation.

"Honoring her as our 2025 Statesman of the Year is a tribute to her extraordinary career and enduring impact," Power said.

The Red Florida Dinner is being held in Orlando on Saturday as part of the Florida Freedom Forum, the Florida GOP’s annual flagship event, said RPOF officials.

Among the featured speakers: Sen. Scott, Congressman Byron Donalds, who is running for governor, and Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley.