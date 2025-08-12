Contract dispute between City of Deerfield Beach and Broward Sheriff’s office escalates

A contract dispute between the City of Deerfield Beach and the Broward Sheriff’s office has escalated into officials on both sides trading allegations.

Deerfield Beach contracts with BSO for law enforcement and fire rescue services. The agreements state that budget increases for the sheriff's office year to year may not exceed 5%.

This year however, BSO is asking for a 9.4% increase for Fire Rescue and a 10.1% increase for law enforcement services. If Deerfield Beach fails to meet BSO at its ask, the sheriff’s office has threatened to terminate its contracts with the city entirely.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has said Deerfield City Manager Rodney Brimlow — a former BSO captain — is spreading misinformation about the nature of the contract dispute.

Tony also alleges that Brimlow filed a false police report for threats of violence against Brimlow. Tony has denied those claims and called filing the report quote “desperate and cowardly.”

Brimlow denies filing a report.

The contracts will lapse Sept. 30 if they are not renewed.

