Tamarac hosts vigil for people slain in horrific triple homicide

The City of Tamarac Tuesday night honored the lives of three people slain 10 days ago in what authorities called a domestic violence incident.



During a vigil, a group of 40 people comprised of loved ones and community members remembered Mary Gingles, her father David Ponzer, and a neighbor Andrew Ferrin, who were shot and killed Feb. 16.



Joanette Brookes-George with Unmute Yourself, an organization offering resources and support to survivors of domestic violence, said everyone has a duty of care to their neighbors and others.

“ On a community level, we need to have more conversations around domestic violence — what it looks like, the red flags and how it ultimately affects everyone, right? No longer should we hear something happening two doors down and not offer assistance," she said.



Mary Gingles' estranged husband, Nathan Gingles, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, violation of a domestic violence injunction and interference with custody.

