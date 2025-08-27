Miami City Commissioners to discuss DDA tax concerns

Miami City Commissioners called a special town hall meeting to discuss Miami’s Downtown Development Authority, also known as the DDA. The agency has recently faced some scrutiny.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.

Residents of downtown Miami pay an additional tax millage that funds DDA programs like street-cleaning and security guards. The DDA also works to bring new businesses to downtown.

But some downtown residents say this extra tax is too much and want out of the surcharge. A collection of downtowners have petitioned the city to dissolve the development authority, or put a question on the ballot asking if the extra tax should remain in place.

The DDA and city commissioners plan to discuss the agency’s proposed budget for next year, and address resident feedback on the authority’s services.

City Commissioners Damian Pardo and Ralph Rosado will attend the DDA town hall. Pardo’s commission district includes much of downtown within the development authority’s borders.

The DDA proposed to lower its millage rate by 10% to address resident concerns about high tax bills. As property values go up, so do property taxes even if the millage remains the same.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting online can do so by registering via the DDA’s Zoom teleconference link .

