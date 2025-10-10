Sam Garrison officially tapped as next Florida House Speaker

Fleming Island Republican Representative Sam Garrison was officially named the speaker-designate of the Florida House during a ceremony at the state Capitol Thursday.

The ceremony was a long time coming. Garrison was unofficially tapped by the Republican caucus back in 2021. That practice is typical: with Republicans holding a supermajority in the body, future leadership is often chosen years in advance.

In his acceptance speech, Garrison pointed out his party's dominance followed a long of Democratic party control—up until 1996.

"This house had been theirs for well over a century. Every portrait on the wall was a Democrat. They thought it was never going to change. And while they squabbled, the Dan Websters, the John Thrashers, the Tom Slades, the Jeb bushes, they got to work. We today, we here sit in the shade of trees that these conservative giants planted and we must never forget it," he said.

Garrison urged members of his party to fight what he sees as the one thing that could lead to his party's downfall in Florida: complacency.

"If the halls of power appear more interested in political performance art than in fighting for a strong economy, safe streets, and quality schools, we need to self-correct," he said. "Our families, our friends, our neighbors, they have entrusted us with the awesome power to make decisions in their name."

Garrison will serve in the job during the 2027 and 2028 legislative sessions.

