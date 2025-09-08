Another 'No Kings' protest planned nationwide for Oct. 18

Another nationwide “No Kings” rally is planned for Oct. 18 to protest what organizers are calling President Donald Trump’s policies and “pathetic attempt at wearing the crown.”

In June, roughly 2,000 “No Kings” demonstrations were held nationwide, including South Florida, with a turnout of over 5 million people. They took place the same day of Trump’s military parade marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and his administration sending troops to Los Angeles to confront immigration activists protesting his deportation efforts.

October 18 protest organizers say they will focus on the president’s ongoing threats to deploy National Guard troops into cities and his continued mass deportation agenda.

“When Mad King George occupied American cities in 1775, Americans said No Kings, " Ezra Levin , the co-executive director of progressive advocacy group Indivisible , said in a statement. “ When Mad King Trump occupies American cities in 2025, we again say No Kings!”

Miami’s No Kings June 14 protest at the Torch of Friendship turned into a referendum on the administration’s deportation policy.

A slew of advocacy groups are behind the protests, including the 50501 Movement and ACLU. They also include unions such as National Nurses United and the American Federation of Teachers.

“Sustained, broad-based, peaceful, pro-democracy grassroots movements win,” said Levin.. “Trump wanted a coronation on his birthday, and what he got instead was millions of people standing up to say NO KINGS.”