Miami-Dade County sticks to plan to take over Key Biscayne Nature Center from non-profit

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava met with the non-profit that runs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center last week, but she remained steadfast in her position that the County take over operations and educational programming.

Theodora Long, the executive for the non-profit, sent a text to the Independent that meeting on Wednesday with Levine Cava did not go well. She did not return calls or texts seeking further comment, but a source close to the situation said the non-profit could be exploring legal options.

Long has said previously the non-profit plans to fight the eviction notice sent to the non-profit in August, saying the county planned to sideline the organization to just fundraising. “We won’t go away easy,” she said.

The non-profit got caught in the budget crunch for the county which is now looking for new revenue sources after shoring up a $402 million shortfall for the fiscal year.

The Independent previously reported that park officials hope to generate $1 million annually out of the center through kayak and snorkel trips through its EcoAdventures operation.

The center’s non-profit provides a variety of environmental programing, including summer camp and its hands-on sea grass adventure.

Miami-Dade taking over operations would avoid the competitive bidding to renew the lease to run the center at Crandon Park which Commissioner Raquel Regaldo has said is now required.

The county sought to clean up the public relations mess created after the Independent obtained the eviction notice sent to the non-profit in August that stated that all programming and related operations must end by Nov. 23.

Christina White, the director of Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces, assured the public – in a statement provided to the Independent – that the center would remain open and the educational programming would continue and be accessible to all.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

