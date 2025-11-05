Florida House proposal would require every business to use E-Verify

A Florida House proposal would require every business in the state — from small shops to big chains — to use E-Verify to make sure new hires are authorized to work in the United States.

E-Verify is a federal online platform that allows employers to check workers’ eligibility.

The legislation, HB 197 , passed its first committee on Wednesday on a party line vote. Republican Rep. Berny Jacques from Seminole, a bill sponsor, said he views it as a way to enforce laws banning employers from hiring workers who don't have proper documentation.

"If you have any employees, you have to run them through the system that is highly efficient, that has a low error rate ... and it will further strengthen the workforce integrity of our state," he said.

Jacques sponsored the 2023 legislation creating the current requirement that public employers and private businesses with 25 or more employees use E-Verify.

E-Verify website The E-Verify system lets employers check the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States.

He tried to expand E-Verify during the 2025 legislative session, too. The measure passed the House but died in the Senate.

House Democrats questioned the accuracy of E-Verify on Wednesday. And they warned of damaging economic effects.

"We're in desperate need of common sense policies that are looking toward more solutions, not creating more burdens for businesses who are facing serious challenges even hiring enough workers right now," said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat. "We know there's a labor shortage in our state, especially for jobs that a lot of folks don't want to do the labor for."

The bill still has a committee stop to go before it reaches the House floor. There is not currently a Senate companion bill, but the 2026 legislative session doesn't start until January.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

