Democratic Congresswoman Wilson blasts Republican 'Big, Ugly Law' and its impact on South Florida

Democratic Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson penned a scathing op-ed in the Miami Herald, condemning recent Republican actions and detailing what she calls the devastating consequences of a major new law President Donald Trump dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

She calls it the "Big, Ugly Law."

Trump signed the tax and spending cut bill Republicans muscled through Congress in early July. At nearly 900 pages, the legislation is a sprawling collection of tax breaks, spending cuts and other Republican priorities, including new money for national defense and deportations.

Democrats united against it but were powerless to stop it in a Republican-majority House.

The Senate passed the bill, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

Wilson, D-Miami Gardens, voted against it, saying it would rip apart "the fabric of public welfare and our democracy."

“Right now, Republicans continue to keep the government shutdown while spewing out absolute nonsense about their position on healthcare and food assistance,” Wilson wrote in her op-ed published Friday in the Herald.

A small group of Senate Democrats broke a 40-day stalemate late Sunday evening and voted with Republicans to move forward with legislation that would end the government shutdown.

“Nearly 2 million people will lose health insurance because of the Big Ugly Law,” she wrote in noting that families are "already seeing skyrocketing premiums for 2026 because this law fails to extend crucial healthcare tax credits” offered under the Affordable Care Act.

The subsidies are especially critical in Miami-Dade County, which has more than 1 million people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act.

Another vulnerable group that will feel the impact of the new law will be those receiving food assistance benefits. She warned that eligibility changes will "strip food aid from countless families, including veterans."

"I’m especially saddened because my county, Miami-Dade, seems to be ground zero for the barrage of pain and suffering that will hit us after 2026," she wrote. "While Democrats and the American people may not have won this battle, we will win the war."

