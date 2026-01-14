Demolition begins on Fort Lauderdale police HQ amid problems with the new one

Demolition has begun on the City of Fort Lauderdale’s police headquarters.

The building that formerly housed Fort Lauderdale’s police since the 1950s is being torn down as the city finishes up construction on its new state of the art replacement on Broward Boulevard.

However, the new headquarters have experienced multiple setbacks. Since the new facility broke ground in June of 2023, the city’s police have been in a transitional facility.

In 2024 a design flaw caused a large crack in a roof slab and delayed the project. Just a year later a report found eight significant safety issues that required immediate attention to fix.

The city said officers will move into the new headquarters in phases and that police services will not be disrupted by the move.

READ MORE: 'Very concerning': Report reveals safety issues in Fort Lauderdale Police HQ

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.