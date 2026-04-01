‘Political stunt’: Democrats scold DeSantis over $5.5M cost to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

The top Democrat in the Florida House scolded Gov. Ron DeSantis this week for signing into law a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

In a statement, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said Monday that DeSantis and Republicans in the Florida Legislature "decided to prioritize wasting five million of your taxpayer dollars on renaming an airport after the President."

The changing of the West Palm Beach airport’s name is expected to cost as much as $5.5 million for new signage, branding and other updates.

"Your money is being misused to celebrate the man who caused gas prices to rise to over four dollars a gallon, grocery costs to shoot up, and health care prices to spike," she said. "It’s clear Tallahassee Republicans care more about political stunts than they care about your wallet.”

DeSantis on Monday signed HB 919, which allows Palm Beach International Airport to be renamed the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Florida lawmakers in the GOP-majority Legislature last month approved renaming the international airport in West Palm Beach just days after the Trump family company filed to trademark the use of the president’s name on airports.

If approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, the name change will take effect in July.

In Palm Beach, a stretch of road from the airport to Trump’s estate was recently renamed Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.