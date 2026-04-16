Majority of South Florida Cubans support a U.S. military strike, poll shows

There seems to be a disconnect between what President Trump wants in Cuba and what Cuban exiles want. And what exiles want, according to a new poll, is a U.S. military strike.

The Miami Herald poll of South Florida Cubans shows 79% support some sort of U.S. military intervention to bring regime change or humanitarian relief in Cuba.

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The finding reflects growing unease in the Cuban community with Trump’s Cuba strategy. He has forged a de facto blockade of oil shipments to the island to pressure the communist government. But he appears more interested in striking an economic reform deal than in toppling a repressive regime.

As a result, out of 800 South Florida Cubans in the Herald survey, more than three quarters said they oppose allowing that regime to continue in exchange for adopting capitalism.

Trump raised expectations for military action in Cuba this year when he had U.S. special forces invade Venezuela and arrest its dictator, Nicolás Maduro. Maduro’s regime, however, remains in place, with acting president Delcy Rodríguez actively negotiating deals with the U.S. on oil and minerals.

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