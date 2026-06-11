Florida property tax relief proposal could cost Palm Beach County $400M in services

Palm Beach County leaders say they are preparing for what could be the biggest budget cuts ever — nearly $400 million in operations costs over two years — if Florida voters in November approve a ballot item to reduce state property taxes.

If 60% of Florida voters approve, the existing $50,000 tax exemption for homestead properties would rise to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028.

In Palm Beach County, say leaders, funds that support public parks, libraries and other essential services would be in jeopardy.

But Palm Beach County Administrator Joe Abruzzo said during a commission meeting this week that his staff — despite the large funding shortfall — would be able to maintain its operations.

"We don't believe it will throw any types of services out of whack, and we will be, in my estimation, extremely fiscally responsible," Abruzzo said.

The county says funding for 30 departments, however, could be cut by nearly 70%.

As a result, Palm Beach County commissioners are considering cuts to the sheriff's budget, increasing beach parking fees, and other revenue streams to offset the shortfall.

Approval of a final budget will be decided in September.

The Republican-majority Legislature passed the state property tax relief bill written by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a special session. GOP leaders amended the bill to exempt taxes levied to fund schools, but city and county officials across the state have warned if voters approve it their budgets — and the services they provide to residents — will suffer.

DeSantis and supporters of the measure, though, have largely waved those critiques away, claiming local governments have overtaxed homeowners as property values have risen in recent years and now they need to rein in spending.

According to a House staff analysis the measure could cost local governments $8.4 billion per year, if it gets the necessary 60% support from voters to pass into law.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this story.