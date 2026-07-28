Democrat Oliver Larkin blasts Rep. Jared Moskowitz's as 'DeSantis Democrat' in new TV, digital ads

Democratic congressional candidate Oliver Larkin launched a TV and digital ad campaign Monday against incumbent Rep. Jared Moskowitz in the Democratic primary for Florida’s newly configured 25th Congressional District.

The newly released ad campaign slams Moskowitz over his political stance and campaign finances.

"It used to be in America, you work hard, you get the good life. But politicians like Jared Moskowitz sold us out just to cash a campaign check from Elon Musk’s corporate PAC," says Larkin in the ad.

The ad includes audio of Moskowitz describing himself as a "twice-appointed Ron DeSantis Democrat."

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Moskowitz, D-Parkland assumed the state’s top emergency job shortly after DeSantis took office in 2019 and was tasked with overseeing various elements of the state’s pandemic response as Florida became an early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. He was also a legislator in the state House. In Nov 2021, he was appointed to the Broward County Commission by DeSantis.

Chris O'Meara / AP FILE - Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emergency Management, gestures during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. Six Democrats and seven Republicans are running for the District 23 South Florida seat left open by Democratic Rep Ted Deutch's decision to retire. The most prominent name among Democrats is Moskowitz, the former state representative who helped pass gun legislation after the Parkland shootings, and who served as DeSantis' emergency management director. The seat is firmly Democratic.

The new ad is set to air on South Florida affiliates of major TV networks, including CBS, NBC and Fox. Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are among the digital platforms running the ad.

The newly redrawn 25th Congressional District runs along the Atlantic coast, from Delray Beach to Miami Beach.

Larkin, a Fort Lauderdale native and union organizer, was a volunteer for the 2016 presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders. He supports Medicare for All, a $25 minimum wage, the Green New Deal, universal childcare, free public college, paid family and medical leave, abolishing ICE, and an end to what he calls "the US-funded genocide in Gaza." He does not accept corporate PAC money.

Larkin has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

The ad rollout preceded a scheduled Democratic candidate forum Monday night hosted by the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus and Miami Dade Democratic Black Caucus.

Larkin criticized Moskowitz for withdrawing from Monday night's debate at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hallandale Beach.

"South Floridians aren't getting the answers we need from self-proclaimed 'DeSantis Democrat' Jared Moskowitz," said Larkin in a statement.

"For months, Rep. Moskowitz has been avoiding tough questions about his record, refusing to hold even a single public town hall since voters sent him to Congress in 2022," Larkin said. "It’s pure cowardice. His sense of entitlement and arrogance is unacceptable for a public official.“

The National Republican Congressional Committee, which has been targeting Moskowitz for more than a year to flip the seat, also criticized the incumbent Democrat for reportedly "dropping out" of the debate.

Said NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole in a statement: “Lazy lil' Jared Moskowitz knows his record of voting to hike taxes and push woke policies is an embarrassment, and he's too cowardly to answer for it. Fortunately, Floridians get the final word in November, and it spells trouble for Moskowitz.”

According to Broward County Democratic Black Caucus President Corey Shearer, Moskowitz was never officially invited to the event due to a miscommunication between the organizing caucuses.