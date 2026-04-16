Flags to fly at half staff in honor of late Coral Springs vice mayor

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that flags will fly at half staff to honor the late Vice Mayor of Coral Springs.

Earlier this month, Nancy Metayer Bowen was found dead in her home. Her husband, Stephen Bowen, has been charged with premeditated murder in what police have called a “domestic violence incident."

Her death was followed was an outpouring of community grief. Metayer Bowen was extremely well respected, an advocate for climate justice and equality, and the first Black and Haitian female commissioner in the City’s history.

In a memo released today, DeSantis announced that the American flag and State of Florida flag will be flown at half staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, and all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds in Coral Springs on Friday, April 16 from sunrise to sunset.

READ MORE: Hundreds of mourners remember the life of slain Coral Springs vice mayor

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