Moise drops out of race for FL-20, endorses two candidates

Dr. Rudolph Moise has suspended his run for Florida’s 20th congressional district.

"I am stepping away from the race for Congress in Florida’s 20th District, not because the fight is over, but because the stakes are too high for ego, division, or political games," he said in a statement.

The move is the first major shakeup in the race since Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D- Weston) entered it last Friday. Moise referenced Wasserman Schultz by name, and said his decision was motivated in part to avoid fracturing the Black vote in the historically Black district.

"For far too long, there have been coordinated efforts to weaken the influence of historically underserved communities, dilute the political power Black and Brown voters fought decades to build, and divide voices that should be united. We cannot hand those forces an easier victory by remaining fractured at such a critical moment," he said.

About Wasserman Schultz he said:

"I strongly disagree with Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run in District 20, a district long viewed as an important voice for Black and Brown communities in South Florida. This seat should never become a political fallback plan or a vehicle for political survival while the very communities it was created to empower risk being pushed aside."

Moise has endorsed Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and businessman Luther Campbell in the race.

READ MORE: Amid backlash from Black candidates, Wasserman Schultz announces reelection bid in FL-20

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

