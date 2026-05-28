Congressman Jared Moskowitz declares he will run in the new 25th district

Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D- Parkland) has announced he will run in Florida's newly-created 25th congressional district.

Florida's 25th district was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature at the behest of Governor Ron DeSantis. It's configured in a way to make it easier for a Republican and harder for a Democrat to win. It runs along the coast from Delray Beach to Miami Beach.

Moskowitz is the incumbent in Florida's 23rd district, which was the most tightly contested congressional race in Florida in 2024. The race in the newly created 25th district will likely be close as well. The Cook Political Report rates the district as a "Toss-up". The district's registered voters are broken down into 35.9% Independent, 31.2% Democrat, 32.9% Republican. Donald Trump won the area by around nine percentage points in 2024.

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In a press release announcing his run, Moskowitz highlighted his willingness to work with Republicans on the issue of affordability.

“The American people are struggling to afford a regular way of life. Many barely have enough money for their bills and feel squeezed by rising costs. We must work together to bring back the American dream for the middle class in America. I have never hesitated to work with anyone across the aisle if I think it’ll improve the lives of my constituents,” he said.

He also vowed to fight was he calls "the growing rise of antisemitism and political extremism."

"Political extremism is expanding, and antisemitism is spreading and becoming mainstream... So, when I see people in my own party talking about concentration camps or deporting Jews, I am going to be an immovable object to that movement. My kids are never going to hide in attics,” Moskowitz said.

He appeared to be referencing comments made by Maureen Galindo, a Democratic primary challenger in Texas's 35th congressional district. In an Instagram post she said that if elected she would introduce legislation that labels Zionism as antisemitic and that she would send 'American Zionists' to a prison. She lost that primary this week to Johnny Garcia.

Republican challengers include Joe Kaufman, who lost the 2024 election in FL-23 as the Republican nominee, George Moraitis, a former state representative, Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton and Dan Franzese, who unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Lois Frankel (D- Delray Beach) twice. Moskowitz in will face Oliver Larkin in the Democratic primary in August.

