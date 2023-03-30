© 2023 WLRN
Health

Florida bill to train CNAs as 'qualified medication aides' advances to Senate floor

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
Nurse comforting patient in hospital
Blend Images/Jon Feingersh
/
Getty Images/iStockphoto.com

A state Senate committee gave its approval to a measure that would let certified nursing assistants become "qualified" to give certain medications to patients.

The 19-0 vote by the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee moves the bill (SB 558) to the Senate floor.

Allowing CNAs to train as "qualified medication aides" is an effort to address the ongoing worker shortage at Florida’s nursing homes.

Supporters say the plan would free up nurses to administer needed care to nursing home residents. It would also create a path for CNAs to get more training.

The bill sponsor, Sen. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, says CNAs seeking to qualify would need to get specified training and must have worked as a CNA for at least a year.

The full House is also slated to vote on a matching proposal (HB 351) after approval last week by its Health and Human Services Committee.

Information from WFSU's Regan McCarthy was used in this report.
