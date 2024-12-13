This holiday, Florida has a second chance to opt-into food assistance for kids

As the holidays and a new year approach, some childhood hunger advocates in Florida are hoping for a different kind of gift under the Christmas tree.

The state has a second chance at opting into a federal program that provides food assistance to families, but the deadline to do so is fast approaching.

Last year, Florida was one of thirteen states that opted out of the SUN Bucks or Summer EBT program.

The federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides struggling families with an additional $120 per child to buy groceries during the summer months when school’s out.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Jan. 1 to opt into the program, and No Kid Hungry Florida Director Sky Beard is urging the governor to take advantage of the program.

“So Florida did not participate last year but I do remain hopeful that we can have a different decision for next summer,” said Beard.

Beard said it’s crucial for families to get this additional assistance.

“We know that without access to healthy nutritious food, children are really in a difficult position when it comes to doing all the things they need to be successful,” said Beard.

Hunger can affect a child’s academic success, attendance and even their physical health, said Beard. One in five kids throughout the state are at risk of going hungry, post-pandemic and with inflation continuing to rise.

Officials with Florida’s Department of Children and Families said there were enough state-run programs to help families during the summer months, when they opted out last year.

Those include state-run BreakSpot feeding sites for kids that provide free breakfasts, lunches and snacks when schools are closed for the summer holidays.

The state also said it was concerned about administrative costs, as states have to shoulder some of the cost of the program.

For states that do opt into SUN Bucks, SNAP, TANF and FDPIR families are automatically enrolled. Children at National School Lunch Program Schools whose parent or guardian has a qualifying income are also automatically enrolled.

Once in the program, SUN Bucks can be automatically added to a child’s SNAP account, issued as a separate electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card, or sent in other ways to a child and their family.

If you need food now, use Second Harvest Food Bank's food locator tool here.

Read the Florida Hunger survey to learn more about hunger in the Sunshine State in 2024:

