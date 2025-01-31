New Horizons: 50 years of mental health impact in Miami

For over 50 years, the Dr. Evalina W. Bestman New Horizons Community Mental Health Center (NHCMHC) has been a beacon of hope in Miami. It provides vital mental health services to vulnerable populations in Miami-Dade County, where poverty is high and access to care is limited.

Founded in 1974 as the University of Miami/Jackson Community Mental Health Program, NHCMHC became a nonprofit in 1981. Its mission expanded to address mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, and socio-economic challenges. Over the years, countless stories of recovery have been woven into its fabric, embodying the center’s dedication to holistic care.

One such story is that of a woman who once struggled with substance abuse so severe that it took her to rock bottom. Dr. Evalina W. Bestman, NHCMHC’s founder, shared the story.

“We had one, who at our 45th anniversary, we had told her story of how she was really deep into substances and is now substance-free, and she's a member of our staff,” shared Bestman with a sense of pride.

newhorizonscmhc.org / The Miami Times Dr. Evalina Bestman is an Overtown native and a pioneer in mental health services for Miami’s underserved communities.

The beginning

In the early years, Dr. Bestman, an Overtown native and a pioneer in mental health services for Miami’s underserved communities, recognized a crucial gap in the system: mental health care was neither accessible nor culturally sensitive for many Miami residents, particularly within the Black and Latino populations in neighborhoods like Overtown, Wynwood, Allapattah, Brownsville, Liberty City, Northside, West Little River and Little Haiti.

“We were dealing with getting people to get exposed to mental health because there was so much stigma,” said Bestman.

The team began reaching out to local communities, emphasizing the importance of mental wellness while simultaneously addressing the immediate needs of individuals, such as food, housing and employment. This approach followed the teachings of Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, a psychological theory emphasizing meeting basic needs before focusing on mental health. Dr. Bestman’s approach was simple yet profound: addressing the whole person, taking care of the things that impacted people’s lives by driving them into discomfort or emotional distress.

“We had an organization that had ethnic, methodically identified teams – Black American, Bahamian, Cuban, Haitian teams, Puerto Rican,” Bestman explained. “We looked at the various cultures that were surrounding us and dealt with the beliefs and customs of the various individual groups to meet their basic needs.”

The Miami Times (From left to right) Dr. Evalina Bestman, New Horizons founder, Dr. Joseph Poitier, medical director, and Portia Knight, the current interim CEO.

This foundational work allowed the center to build trust – which was essential when introducing more sensitive topics, like mental health – and ultimately brought people to NHCMHC for treatment.

New Horizons today: Comprehensive services

Today, New Horizons offers a wide range of services designed to meet the evolving needs of Miami’s diverse population. Portia Knight, NHCMHC’s interim CEO, highlights the importance of cultural competence in care.

“We match clients with staff members who share their ethnic background to understand each other because culture is very important,” Knight said. “You really have to be culturally sensitive to effectively serve different communities.”

Key programs include case management for fundamental needs, psychotherapy to reframe negative thinking, and substance abuse treatment. These services emphasize addiction as a disease, not a moral failing. Knight also underscored the organization’s collaboration with The Homeless Trust to connect individuals with housing.

One of the most innovative programs is the “Living Room,” a respite crisis service designed to provide a calm, supportive environment for individuals in acute distress.

“When someone is depressed or suicidal, they would come to the Living Room rather than going to the emergency room, which often makes them more anxious due to the lights and noise,” explained Knight. “In the Living Room, we offer a quiet atmosphere designed to help individuals regroup and rejuvenate.”

The Living Room is designed to soothe: walls are painted in calming shades of blue and green, and there’s a quiet space for personal reflection. The program’s peer support model, staffed by individuals with lived experience, ensures compassionate care.

Amelia Orjuela Da Silva / The Miami Times The Living Room is designed to soothe with walls painted in calming shades.

“It’s run by people who have walked that walk,” Knight said. “Some of them are in recovery themselves or have dealt with depression. They’ve lived through these issues, so they can speak from a place of genuine empathy.”

In addition to the Living Room, New Horizons offers a range of programs, including a residential program to teach daily living skills, HIV prevention initiatives, crisis intervention, family safety nets (FSN), and a mentorship program for school-aged youth known as “Project Get Involved.” The latest initiative is FACT, a community-based program for individuals with chronic mental health challenges.

Mental health in the 21st century

As mental health continues to gain recognition in the 21st century, NHCMHC is dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of Miami’s diverse communities. Dr. Joseph W. Poitier, the organization’s medical director, stresses the urgency of treating mental health as physical health.

“I equate your brain to the transmission in your car, and I equate your heart to the engine,” Poitier explains. “If your engine or your heart dies, you die. But even if your heart is working and your transmission or your brain is not working, you can’t move, you can’t make changes—you’re stuck.”

He further noted how the need for culturally competent care is urgent.

“People of color face added stigma and discrimination,” Poitier said. “And they aren't always afforded access to culturally appropriate care.”

This is compounded by a shortage of Black professionals in the mental health field. According to Poitier, only 1.5% of psychiatrists, 10% of psychologists and 22% of social workers are Black in the U.S.

The concern over mental health disparities is further exacerbated by a staggering statistic: individuals with mental health disorders live 10 to 20 years less than those without. Additionally, according to Columbia Business School, mental health issues cost the US economy more than $280 billion annually.

Continuing the legacy

Knight envisions New Horizons continuing to grow and evolve, expanding its outreach and services to meet the community’s needs.

“We have a strong desire to help people,” she said. “We’ll keep pushing forward with programs like FACT and expanding our outreach efforts.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Bestman is focused on addressing the growing housing crisis through her development in the 3C initiative, which aims to provide affordable housing for those priced out of their neighborhoods. She is also working on a writing project to share her experiences with a broader audience.

Despite these new ventures, she remains committed to community service. She continues her work with the Chapman Board for Homeless Partnerships and advocates for better mental health care for the underserved.

“I’m always available for advice,” Dr. Bestman said. “I’m willing to share my knowledge and experience with others and continue my work in community service.”