Miami-Dade County’s oldest living Holocaust survivor turns 110

Miami-Dade County’s oldest verified living Holocaust survivor turned 110 years old on Monday.

Malka Horwitz is just one of over 400 Holocaust survivors that the Jewish Community Services (JCS) of South Florida provides meals and homecare to in Miami-Dade County.

Born in Lithuania, Horwitz was 25 years old when she was imprisoned at the Vilna ghetto — a Jewish ghetto established by Nazi Germany in the capital Vilnius — during World War II.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade's oldest Holocaust survivor is 109. Her life story is a journey through history

“In ‘41 they came to take me and my husband, and my child was two-and-a-half years old,” Horwitz told the JCS.

Horwitz was separated from her young son, and many of her family members were killed during the Holocaust — including her husband, parents and sister.

After the war, Horwitz escaped Europe and found refuge in Cuba. She would later immigrate to the U.S. with her two children where she rebuilt her life.

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