Survey: Florida's immigration law causes anxiety and stress — and made people leave

In recent years, Florida has implemented some of the toughest immigration laws in the nation.

The 2023 bill (SB 1718) made headlines when it became law. The sweeping legislation did several things, including crack down on undocumented labor and mandate hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask emergency room patients their immigration status.

Immigrantion advocates said they've had to clear up misconceptions about the law. For example, patients can decline to answer questions about their immigration status.

And a provision that requires employers to check their employees' immigration status through E-Verify applies to those hired after the law went into effect in July 2023. However, a worker must be fired if found to be undocumented.

Also, part of the law that made it a felony to drive undocumented individuals into the state has been blocked by a federal judge.

But a University of South Florida survey shows the law has instilled fears into the local immigrant community and lead to other far-reaching effects.

The survey was conducted between May and July with 466 participants in Hillsborough County. They included undocumented immigrants, asylum seekers, those with visas, those temporary protected status, permanent legal residents and U.S. citizens who are children of undocumented immigrants.

Concerns over access to health services

Many who took the survey said they experienced increased levels of anxiety and psychological distress because of the law. A portion also said they were hesitant to drive.

More than half said they were concerned about accessing health and medical services, as well as educational services for themselves or their children.

Because of these fears, some people have left the state, according to the survey. About 46% of responders said they know someone who moved out of Florida because of the law.

USF sociology professor Elizabeth Aranda is the co-author of the study. She pointed out that the law has ripple effects beyond undocumented immigrants.

"What raised my eyebrows a little bit was that U.S. citizens also reported negative outcomes, likely because they're related to each other or in tight-knit communities in which U.S. citizens and noncitizens live." Elizabeth Aranda, USF sociology professor

"A law that was targeted to undocumented immigrants has not just affected the undocumented, it affected people with permanent legal status, it affected people with temporary protective status, and it's affecting U.S. citizens," said Aranda.

When survey-takers were asked if they would also consider moving out of the state, 23% of U.S. citizens said yes, whereas 52% of noncitizens said they would.

"What raised my eyebrows a little bit was that U.S. citizens also reported negative outcomes," said Aranda, "likely because they're related to each other or in tight-knit communities in which U.S. citizens and noncitizens live."

Perceived impacts on the economy

Prior to the passage of SB 1718, agencies such as the Florida Policy Institute pointed to the potential economic fallout of such a law. Industries that rely most on undocumented labor, such as construction, agriculture and hospitality, would be hit the hardest.

The provision that requires certain employers to use E-Verify could cost the state economy $12.6 billion, FPI estimated.

"We were surprised that so many people knew someone who had left the state, and I think it indicates that those forecasts that these agencies put out there are definitely going to play out in terms of the loss of economic productivity," said Aranda.

Aranda also pointed out that hesitancy to seek health care among the immigrant community has broader implications for public health.

Looking forward, Aranda said what's happened in Florida could be a "snapshot" for what will happen nationwide under the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on the promise of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

"I think this is a window into possibly how other communities around the country are going to be experiencing the next four years of the Trump administration, which promises to go very heavy on enforcement and deportation," said Aranda.

Aranda said her team is disseminating the survey results to state legislators as well as nonprofit organizations that aid the immigrant community.

