'Know your rights': South Florida immigration advocates create rapid response hotline

As the Trump administration doubles down on immigration enforcement, immigrants in South Florida are fearful of arrest and deportation. In response, immigrant advocates are helping immigrants understand their rights.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced multiple arrests in Palm Beach County this week, and local elected officials have warned foreign-born nationals to have their immigration documents on hand in the event they are stopped by ICE officials.

The administration recently revoked a Biden-era policy that barred immigration enforcement at certain “sensitive locations” such as schools, churches and funeral locations — leaving local faith leaders and immigrant advocates worried for congregations.

“ People are very fearful in the community right now. This is a situation where I think that, having enforcement actions occur on school property or places where people are worshiping or places people are seeking medical care, raises a lot of safety issues for the community,” said Sui Chung, executive director of Americans for Immigrant Justice.

Chung's organization is a nonprofit law firm based in Miami that provides services and litigation assistance for migrants. In response to the Trump administration's policies, the group has partnered up with a coalition other Florida-based nonprofits and community groups to provide rapid response for people experiencing ICE enforcement.

The initiative is called Florida Rapid Response Alliance for Immigrant Safety and Empowerment, or "RAISE." RAISE's main tool is a free hotline (888-600-5762) that people can call or text if someone they know has experienced an ICE raid or enforcement action, or if they need legal advice about immigration status.

When someone calls the hotline, operators are available to speak in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese. RAISE will send an observer to confirm that a raid actually occurred, and then connect the caller or the person in need with an attorney. The program prioritizes people who are low-income and cannot afford legal representation.

Chung said it's more important now than ever for migrants to be prepared to interact with ICE or other law enforcement, and to know what rights they have under the law.

" I encourage people to be informed and not be dependent on what might be mention by individuals who are not attorneys," Chung said. "It's really important to be prepared, but at the same time not to be alarmed."

Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), a member of the RAISE initiative, provides "Know Your Rights" presentations and resources on their website for migrants in South Florida. Tips that FLIC and RAISE recommend for people to know before interacting with ICE include the following:

