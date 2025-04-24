Rep. Frederica Wilson: A 'tent city' being built to house even more people at overcrowded Krome

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson toured the Krome Detention Center on Thursday, telling reporters afterwards that federal immigration authorities were planning to erect a “tent city” to expand the number of detainees in a facility already overcrowded.

She also said the detainees she met were not “dangerous people” as described by President Donald Trump and other administration officials but “hardworking men” seeking to live and work in the U.S.

Wilson’s tour comes amid intense criticism from immigrant advocates, families of detainees and others who say they have documented “egregious human rights abuses” at the facility used to house immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally.

The Miami-based Americans for Immigrant Justice sent a report earlier this month to the United Nations Human Rights Council with direct testimony from immigrants “who suffered appalling and shocking treatment at the Krome Detention Center in violation of basic human rights.”

Read more: Americans for Immigrant Justice: Detainees face 'egregious human rights abuses' at Krome

Wilson said she believed federal immigration authorities moved detainees out of the facility in advance of her planned visit. Media was not permitted to join her.

“I am positive that they took people out today, so I wouldn't see [the overcrowding]," said Wilson at her press conference outside the facility.

“It was like somebody went in there yesterday and put on a whole new coat of fresh paint," she added. "You could even smell the paint" and see the windows had been cleaned, she added.

Wilson, whose congressional district includes parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, said one of her constituents — originally detained in Krome — is now being held in Texas. She said the man, whom she did not identify by name, became a U.S. citizen after marrying his wife and got taken into custody following a routine appointment with federal immigration authorities.

In describing the “tent city” being built, Wilson said she saw an "industrial" size structure made of plexiglass and an air conditioning system. She said she was told up to 200 detainees will be moved to mitigate the facility's overcrowding.

Wilson reported that some of the men she saw being held at the facility had mental and physical disabilities. " I saw some who weren't quite sure what was going on," she said.

Wilson told reporters that she had invited Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on the tour, but federal immigration authorities denied her access.

“I'm gonna come back as often as I can because I'm going to serve as the overseer,” said Wilson. “And I'm going to encourage other members of Congress to come and oversee."

The spotlight on Krome comes only weeks after four women told USA Today that they were held there "like animals" and subjected to conditions “so extreme they feared for their lives.” None of the women had a criminal background.

The women spoke to the national media outlet without disclosing their names in fear of retaliation by ICE authorities. Women are not supposed to be allowed at Krome.

Two Krome detainees have also died in custody in recent months, according to ICE. Genry Ruiz Guillen, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, died Jan. 23. The other undocumented immigrant was Maksym Chernyak, 44, of Ukraine, who died Feb. 20.

In a statement to USA Today, ICE officials said the agency “takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously.”

“These allegations are not in keeping with ICE policies, practices and standards of care,” ICE officials added.