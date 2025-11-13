Miami faith groups hold interfaith prayer vigil outside federal immigration office

Singing hymnal prayers along the Miami River, religious groups congregated Thursday for a prayer vigil to remember the lives of 25 immigrant detainees who died in federal custody this year.

After morning Mass, demonstrators marched half a mile with signs, flowers and a crucifix — stopping at Miami’s federal immigration court.

The prayer vigil coincided with the Feast Day of Mother Cabrini, recognizing the patron saint of immigrants and the first American saint. It’s part of the national One Church, One Family movement, which urges parishes, schools, and faith-based groups to host prayerful public events to promote the dignity of every person.

Diego Perdomo/WLRN EOIR Immigration Court, Miami's federal immigration court on Nov. 13, 2025.

“ We come here today asking God to give us the grace to speak truth to power, and the strength to work endlessly to protect the human rights and the human dignity of immigrants,” said Father Federico Capdepón of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini aided Italian-American immigrants during a time of heavy prejudice in America and anti-Italian sentiment in the Catholic Church. Her story was depicted in the 2024 movie drama Cabrini.

The service featured statements from Catholic leaders, prayer songs and a musical performance.

READ MORE: South Florida faith leaders plead for feds to pursue 'compassionate' immigration policies

After group prayer, speakers paid tribute to 25 detainees who died in captivity since the start of the year. Before each flower was set down, attendees said “Presente,” or present in English.

“In Latin American countries, when you mention the name of somebody who has deceased, we say ‘Presente,’” said vigil organizer Sylvia Muñoz, of the Pedro Arrupe Jesuit Institute, . “In spirit, they’re with us.”

The American Immigration Council reported 2025 as the deadliest for ICE detainees since 2004. They said 23 immigrants died in federal custody in the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. Two more people have died in ICE detention since Sept. 30.

Muñoz organized a similar prayer vigil last month at a Miramar federal immigration field office.

Diego Perdomo/WLRN Ellie Hidalgo, co-director of the Catholic women's leadership group Discerning Deacons, speaks at a prayer vigil outside of Miami's federal immigration court in honor of 25 detainees who died in ICE custody Nov. 13, 2025.

For Ellie Hidalgo, co-director of the Catholic women’s leadership group Discerning Deacons, this gathering was her way of honoring her parents who fled Cuba.

“It's my turn to put my faith into action and help our very vulnerable immigrants who are facing much harsher conditions,” Hidalgo told WLRN.

Maria Asuncion Bilbao of the Quaker-founded American Friends Service Committee said the event draws attention to why detained immigrants have the right to due process in immigration courts.

“ What is happening in this country is really sad,” Bilbao told WLRN. “[It’s] a dark moment of the history for this country."

“We are gonna see who spoke and who remained silent.” she said.

