Bipartisan coalition in Congress rebukes Trump, moves forward to protect TPS for 350,000 Haitians

Two South Florida Republican lawmakers joined with Democrats on Thursday to push forward a bill in the House that would reinstate Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for 350,000 Haitians in the United States.

U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez — both Republicans from Miami ؅— were among six Republicans to vote in favor of H.R. 965.

Late last month, Salazar posted on X her support for extending TPS to Haitians and Venezuelans.

"From Haiti to Venezuela, we have to get this right," Salazar posted on March 30. "TPS exists for a reason, to protect people who cannot safely return home."

"I represent thousands in my district who would face persecution or jail if we send them back too soon," she added. "We cannot strip protections before conditions truly change. That’s why I’ll keep fighting to protect TPS and stand with those who depend on it.

The House will now move to vote on H.R. 1689, which would require the Secretary of Homeland Security to designate Haiti for TPS. The vote may come as early as Thursday afternoon. The bill's fate in the U.S. Senate is unclear.

Congress created TPS in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters, civil strife or other dangerous conditions. The designation is granted in 18-month increments by the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

It allows people to legally live and work in the U.S., though it does not provide a path to citizenship. DHS has moved to terminate the program for people from multiple countries since Republican Donald Trump returned to the White House.

TPS for Haitians was first granted in 2010 after a catastrophic earthquake on the Caribbean island country and have been extended multiple times amid ongoing gang violence that has displaced more than 1 million people.

READ MORE: Democratic lawmakers compel Supreme Court to restore protections for 1.3 million TPS holders

Since Trump embarked on his second term in January 2025, the administration has terminated the TPS designation for migrants from 13 of 17 countries.

Florida is home to the most TPS holders in the nation. Venezuelans comprised the largest group of beneficiaries, followed by Haitians and Salvadorans.

Lawmakers who supported Thursday's resolution said it was right decision for the country.

“Extending TPS for Haiti is not only the moral and humanitarian thing to do — it’s also good policy. It’s good for families, it’s good for our economy, and it’s good for America,” said U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who led the drive for a "discharge petition" in the House. It is a legislative tool that allows 218 or more House representatives to bring legislation to the floor for a vote without the House speaker's authority.

“Haiti is overrun by criminal gangs, who kidnap women and girls, extort residents for protection money, and kill with impunity. We must preserve their TPS and protect their lives and safety,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, one of several South Florida Democrats who supports extending TPS for Haitians.

Said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens: “For Haitian nationals, these deportation threats are not policy. They are a death sentence.”

Wilson added that her Haitian constituents "have done everything right, and I refuse to stand by while they are sent back into violence, instability, and fear."

Today, I voted on the motion to advance legislation that would extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals.



For Haitian nationals, these deportation threats are not policy. They are a death sentence.



My constituents have done everything right, and I refuse to stand… pic.twitter.com/dShmFVhtkE — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) April 15, 2026

Following Thursday's vote, a group of Haitian-American elected officials from Florida sent a letter to the state's congressional delegation urging them to vote in favor of H.R. 1689 to extend TPS for Haitians.

"Haitian TPS holders are our neighbors, workers, and community leaders," states the letter. "Extending TPS is both the right and responsible choice for Florida and the nation.”

The letter also notes the importance of Haitian TPS workers to the economy of the U.S. and Florida.

More than 200,000 Haitian TPS recipients nationwide contribute billions annually to the U.S. economy, with about 93,000 workers in Florida alone generating an estimated $2.6 billion in economic activity annually, the letter states.

“Florida’s Haitian community is a cornerstone of our state’s economy, culture, and identity," said state Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami. "We are calling on every member of Florida’s delegation to stand on the side of stability, dignity, and economic common sense.”