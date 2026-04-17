South Florida GOP, Democratic lawmakers cast crucial votes to push Haitian TPS bill through House

South Florida lawmakers demonstrated that bipartisanship still exists in Congress this week when local Republicans and Democrats cast crucial votes in the House on a bill that would extend Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, to hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants.

The final vote was 224-204 for H.R. 1689, and included the support of U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart — all Republicans from Miami — along with South Florida Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson and U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian member of Congress.

The House bill passed would require a three-year extension of temporary protected status for Haitians by the Trump administration. That would allow hundreds of thousands of qualifying immigrants to remain in the United States without fear of deportation. It still faces a difficult legislative road ahead to get past the U.S. Senate and the White House.

Support for the legislation in South Florida crossed party lines because the region is home to the nation's largest Haitian community.

Miami Republicans vote in favor of bill

"Here at home in South Florida, Haitian TPS holders are part of the backbone of our workforce, especially in critical sectors like healthcare," said Salazar in a statement . "This is not theoretical for us. When people cannot safely return, Congress has a responsibility to act."

"Keeping TPS in place protects our communities here at home while giving the multinational force the time it needs to restore order on the ground," she added.

"Haitian migrants are not strangers — they are our neighbors, our coworkers, and part of the fabric of our community," said Gimenez in a statement following Thursday's vote.

"Providing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is not just sound policy—it’s the right thing to do and I’m proud to vote for this commonsense, bipartisan solution that ensures our Haitian neighbors can continue contributing to our community."

"As my record shows," said Diaz-Balart in a statement, " I have supported Temporary Protected Status for Haitians during times of crisis as a form of humanitarian protection, while remaining committed to enforcing our immigration laws.

"We must recognize that conditions in Haiti are not conducive to safely returning individuals who have been living and working legally in the United States," he said. "Haiti continues to face severe instability driven by natural disasters, corruption, and widespread violence, making it extraordinarily difficult for its people to live safely."

South Florida's three Republican lawmakers said Wednesday they are seeking a meeting with a top Trump administration official to find a "permanent solution" to allow Venezuelan immigrants with "legitimate claims of persecution" to remain in the U.S. (From left to right: U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos A. Giménez and María Elvira Salazar)

Despite the bipartisan support for the legislation, H.R. 1689 faces a challenge in getting through the U.S. Senate and President Donald Trump has already pledged to veto it.

"The Administration understands members have to vote their districts at times," the White House said in a statement to NPR. "This terrible bill is going nowhere and there has been a veto threat issued. The administration is focused on enforcing federal immigration law and putting American citizens first."

Before Thursday's vote, Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, who has been a vocal advocate for Haitian and Venezuelan TPS holders, said the Senate must approve the bill to protect Haitians from harm.

“Haiti is overrun by criminal gangs, who kidnap women and girls, extort residents for protection money, and kill with impunity. We must preserve their TPS and protect their lives and safety,” she said in a statement.

'They did everything right'

Wilson, D-Miami Gardens, posted on X that "the House has done its job, and now the Senate must answer to history."

“I represent the largest Haitian communities in this nation, and I am sounding the alarm because lives are on the line," Wilson wrote. "Right now, my constituents are receiving messages telling them to leave this country or face arrest, deportation, and permanent exile. For Haitian nationals, that is not policy. It is cruelty, it is inhumane, and it is a death sentence.

“We know exactly what they are being sent back to: a country held together by violence, gangs controlling the streets, and women and children living under constant threat, with no guarantee of survival. And still, they are being told to go back," Wilson said.

The House has done its job, and now the Senate must answer to history. pic.twitter.com/LNmPP3D29O — Rep. Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) April 16, 2026

“Let me be clear: TPS is not charity, it is earned. These individuals followed the law. They worked, paid taxes, built families, and strengthened this nation. They did everything right, and they will not be sacrificed, not on my watch.”

“My constituents have done everything right, and I refuse to stand by while they are sent back into violence, instability, and fear. Haiti is not safe, and we all know it," she said. "I will keep fighting with everything I have until these families are protected and this injustice is brought to an end.”

Cherfilus-McCormick, who is co-chair of the Haiti Caucus in Congress, said Haitian TPS holders need to remain in the country because they contribute to the economy of the U.S. and South Florida.

They "are essential workers keeping our healthcare system running. They pay their taxes. They are the backbone of our economy," she said on X.

"With Haiti in the middle of a humanitarian crisis, this community needed a win," she said. "We delivered one. #TPSForHaiti #HR1689"

