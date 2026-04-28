Florida Keys activists rally Tuesday against 'oppressive' tactics by federal immigration agents

Local activists in the Florida Keys are rallying Tuesday to protest "the detrimental impact and escalation" of federal immigration agents carrying out the Trump administration's aggressive deportation campaign.

The "Stand Up for Democracy Rally" is in response to complaints from local activists and community members who say there's been an uptick in enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP. It is being held outside Marathon City Hall, 9805 Overseas Highway, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The activists — Justice for Immigrants Coalition — had planned to bring up grievances at a Marathon City Council meeting that was recently cancelled by city officials, according to the coalition.

The coalition has raised specific concerns with CBP agent Bruno Cabral, noting that a Marathon business owner, Yadira Blanco, filed a federal complaint against him. She filed the complaint with the Office Of Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security. DHS oversees CBP.

Blanco did not return WLRN's request for a copy of the complaint sent to CBP's office of inspector general.

The complaint, first reported by the Keys Weekly Newspapers, alleges that on the morning of April 21 Cabral visited the firm's office without a warrant in search of two employees. He was denied entry but forced himself onto the property, and "drew his loaded service firearm on a compliant employee’s head with (the gun making) physical contact (with the employee)."

"During this life-threatening display of force, Agent Cabral also verbally harassed the worker. This is a gross violation of the CBP Use of Force Policy, as no threat to the agent’s safety existed," wrote a company employee in the federal complaint.

"When the employee produced a valid driver’s license and proof of legal residency, Agent Cabral snatched the identification and threw it onto the ground," Blanco alleged.

"(Cabral) then proceeded to check another employee on-site without probable cause," she alleged in the complaint. "Both employees are legal residents of Hispanic origin and were targeted and profiled based on their skin color and accents."

In a statement, a CBP spokesperson in Washington D.C. told WLRN: "CBP takes seriously and thoroughly investigates alleged or potential misconduct, on or off duty. The overwhelming majority of employees perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe."

READ MORE: Florida immigrant did everything 'the right way.' ICE still detained him for months without bond

Florida has been a focal point for the country's immigration crackdown, since President Trump's second term began in January 2025. The Miami area ICE office, which includes all of Florida, reports about 41,000 people were arrested — the most of any ICE office in the nation — between January 2025 and March 2026, according to the New York Times.

In the Florida Keys, specific arrest numbers were not available but local activists — Justice for Immigrants Coalition — say they have seen a surge of arrests of immigrants.

Activists with the want the Marathon City Council to adopt their "Stand Up for Democracy" resolution. It asks the city commission to protect the constitutional rights of immigrants and demand the federal government end "ICE’s oppressive immigration policy."

WLRN Americas Editor Tim Padgett contributed to this story.

