Latin America

Brazil's Bolsonaro hands undeclared jewels to authorities

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Carla Bridi | The Associated Press
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jair Bolsonaro
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
Brazil's right wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro speaks at an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA, at Trump National Doral Miami,Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A representative of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro handed a set of diamond jewelry he had received from Saudi Arabia to a state bank, as he was ordered to do by a government watchdog.

The state bank Caixa Economica Federal received the box of precious stones at one of its branches in the capital Brasilia, the bank’s press office told The Associated Press. A federal watchdog on Wednesday gave Bolsonaro five days to hand over the precious stones that he had received while president.

Authorities are investigating whether the goods were a public gift that Bolsonaro improperly tried to prevent from being incorporated into the presidency's public collection, or a private gift that Bolsonaro tried sneak into Brazil without paying taxes.

Brazilian media started reporting on the jewels earlier this month, along with another set that was seized at the international airport in Sao Paulo. The seized set is estimated to be worth several million dollars. Neither set was declared to tax authorities.

Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing with the jewelry, has been in the United States since late-December, just days before the end of his presidential term.

Brazil Jair Bolsonaro saudi arabia
