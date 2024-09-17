DeSantis signs order calling for state probe into Trump's assassination attempt

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in West Palm Beach he will sign an executive order initiating a state-level investigation into the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis said the suspect, Ryan Routh, allegedly violated several state laws across multiple jurisdictions, including Palm Beach and Martin counties, but did not offer specifics.

"And I’ve directed all state agencies to work expeditiously to be able to uncover the truth in addition to holding this suspect accountable," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Here's everything we know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump

Routh, who was charged with two federal gun-related crimes on Monday, is expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues. Routh, 58, reportedly was spotted by a U.S. Secret Service agent hiding with a rifle in shrubbery alongside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, ahead of where the former president — and current Republican presidential nominee — was playing.

A Secret Service agent fired at Routh, who fled and was captured after driving away. DeSantis questioned why additional charges haven’t been filed if the FBI called the incident an attempted assassination.

“I think it's really important for people of Florida, but also for our country, that we pursue the most serious charges that are on the books, to hold this guy accountable,” DeSantis said. “And to say you're gonna do a couple of gun charges, that is not going to be sufficient to do it.”

Rebecca Blackwell / AP Police block off the road alongside the Mar-a-Lago estate of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, one day after an apparent assassination attempt, in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

A state prosecutor will lead the investigation and prosecution under the supervision of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Moody said the state's charges against Routh, including attempted murder, will likely differ slightly from federal charges.

"And that doesn't mean it's a turf war. Somebody asked me about that before," Moody said. "It is very common for state investigators, state prosecutors to work with our federal prosecutors and federal agents on dual tracks with different purposes."

READ MORE: DeSantis says Florida will do its own probe into 'attempted assassination' on Trump

The Office of Statewide Prosecution, which is under Attorney General Ashley Moody, will be joined in the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which includes the Florida Highway Patrol.

“We're happy to make sure that the American people and Floridians feel confident that we're protecting one of our own, that we're investigating this to leave no stone unturned,” Moody said.

AP / Martin County Sheriff’s Office In this imaged released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since an assassination attempt on him during a Pennsylvania rally in July. When he is at Trump Tower in New York, parked dump trucks have formed a wall outside the building. At outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind bulletproof glass.

The golf course, located in Palm Beach about five miles west of Mar-a-Lago, was partially shut down for Trump as he played, but there are several areas around the perimeter of the property where golfers are visible from the fence line.

Secret Service agents and officers in golf carts and on ATVs generally secure the area several holes ahead and behind Trump. Agents also usually bring an armored vehicle onto the course to shelter Trump quickly should a threat arise.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the entire golf course would have been lined with law enforcement if Trump were the president, but because he is not, “security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible.”

*The Associated Press and the News Service of Florida contributed to this report.