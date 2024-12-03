Federal judge to take up issue involving social media restrictions for minors

Starting January 1, kids 13 and under will no longer be able to have a profile on certain social media sites. This includes Snapchat, TikTok, and Discord.

Florida legislators call these apps "addictive" and say they are harmful to younger users.

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), whose members include tech giants such as Google and Meta Platforms, filed a federal First Amendment lawsuit in October challenging the social media ban.

READ MORE: Internet groups challenge Florida law aimed at keeping kids off social media

Anna Jones / WFSU Public Media A photo taken over the shoulder of a person who is looking at social media on their smart phone.

The law (HB-3) in part, seeks to prevent children under age 16 from opening social-media accounts on some platforms — though it would allow parents to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts. Children under 14 can not open accounts.

Critics argue this provision infringes on the right to privacy and free speech.

“This law would present a barrier for anyone who wants to access lawful speech on the internet," NetChoice Associate Director of Litigation Paul Taske said.

The agencies have worked out a deal with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to hold off on enforcing the social media ban against platforms they represent until the U.S. District Court takes up the issue.

READ MORE: DeSantis signs one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors

A preliminary hearing is set for February 28. Tallahassee-based Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will preside over the hearing.

A jury trial is scheduled for November 2025.

Copyright 2024 WFSU