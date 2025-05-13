The alleged Florida State University gunman has been released from the hospital

The man accused of opening fire last month at Florida State University, killing two people and injuring six others, has been released from the hospital. Officials say 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner has been transported to a detention center in Wakulla County, where he is awaiting his first court appearance.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

In a statement from the Leon County's sheriff's office, officials say transferring Ikner to another facility is standard protocol since he is the stepson of a Leon County sheriff's deputy.

READ MORE: What we know about the Florida State University shooting

Ikner, who was shot in the jaw by police, has been in the hospital since the April 17 shooting. Officials say he underwent multiple surgeries to treat his injuries.

In a statement, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the department will release the probable cause affidavit to the public following Ikner's first appearance in court.

"In any case, especially one of this magnitude, the Tallahassee Police Department has the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community," Revell said in a statement. "We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point."

The six surviving victims who were injured during the campus shooting have already been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2025 WFSU