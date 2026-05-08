Epstein sex trafficking investigation returns to Palm Beach

The Congressional committee investigating the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is scheduled to arrive in Palm Beach next week.

Democrats in the U.S. House Oversight Committee says they will hold field hearings on May 12 to continue the inquiry, which includes direct testimony from survivors.

Officials said the hearing, led by ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia, is intended to provide a public platform for key witnesses in an area where the case initially drew scrutiny. Epstein's 2008 sweetheart plea deal with prosecutors in Palm Beach County let him avoid federal charges for years.

Epstein served just over a year in a county jail and participated in work-release. In 2019, he died by suicide in federal custody.

READ MORE: A judge unsealed Epstein's purported 2019 suicide note. More documents could follow

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