Partnership between Joe DiMaggio, Boston Children’s Hospital aims to treat complex conditions

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Michelle Marchante
Published April 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Screenshot of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital video, where hospital staff are standing in front of the Center for Complex Care
Screenshot of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital video
Miami Herald
Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood on Monday announced the grand opening of its Center for Complex Care.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital has launched a new initiative to help make it easier for families with kids who have rare and complex health conditions to find the specialized care they need without having to travel across the country.

Children with complex medical conditions are often diagnosed with multiple underlying health conditions that can sometimes lead to lengthy hospital visits and require treatment from a team of specialists. Sometimes, not all of the specialists are in South Florida, causing confusion and stress among families.

Joe DiMaggio is hoping to change that — or at least make the process of finding the right doctor easier — through its Center for Complex Care. The center gives families access to an expanded network of specialists from Joe DiMaggio and Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts, the top pediatric hospital in the U.S. and the primary pediatric teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

