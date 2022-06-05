What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.

A tropical disturbance has dumped nine to 11 inches of rain across South Florida, flooding neighborhoods from the coast to the edge of the Everglades. The soggier side of this hurricane season’s first potential tropical cyclone started to soak the region Friday and continued through a dreary Saturday.

Near Riverside Park, residents waded through knee-high water in the street Saturday afternoon. One tried to unclog a storm drain with what looked like a curtain rod.

