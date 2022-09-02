Tinta y Café brings it home: How the Miami restaurant is earning its chops in the food world

Glossy quotes from legendary chefs beckon incoming culinary students at the kitchens of the Miami Culinary Institute at Miami Dade College — all in hopes of inspiring the next David Chang or Alain Ducasse.

It's not a far stretch at the school, where aspiring chefs in South Florida can cut their teeth without paying the price of an elite program out of state.

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

In fact, alumna Sachi Statz may well be on her way - she has just made it onto the Michelin Guide. Her restaurant Tinta y Cafe won a Bib Gourmand, a recognition given to restaurants that provide high quality food at reasonable prices.

It's the first time that the Michelin guide has come to Florida, with 12 restaurants in Miami earning star ratings in additions announced in June.

"It makes me proud to make or push Miami forward in some way, shape or form," she said.

Statz' family started Tinta y Cafe 17 years ago, serving lunch counter fare typical of Miami — think croquetas, Cuban sandwiches and cafécitos.

READ MORE: Who Makes The Best Cuban Sandwich In South Florida?

Since the restaurant's inception in Coral Gables, it has expanded, opening another location in Miami Shores. The menu, which has largely stayed the same, exists as a living memory of her late uncle who helped start the restaurant with her mother. Now, Statz and her sister have taken up the mantle — this time introducing the chef's formal culinary background.

Everything is sourced locally and made fresh.

"Any time you get a sandwich, it's being prepped on the spot," she said. "You're going to taste the quality and the time spent in making it, because I think that's what sets us apart."

Courtesy of Antara Sinha / Sandwiches from Tinta y Cafés Miami Shores location.

Neither her uncle nor her mother had formal training in the kitchen. Statz said she didn't learn how to cook at home. Rather, her mother taught her how to eat.

She grew up going to the Italian restaurant TiramesU on Lincoln Road every weekend. As a young child, she saw the open kitchen where chefs would prepare elaborate meals at speed. The cacophony of a never-ending ticket machine and the orchestra of moving parts in the kitchen captivates her to this day.

"I think it's that adrenaline, that's what attracted me to it — it's like complete chaos, but it's a beautiful mess at the same time," she said.

It's so simple, right? But what we've done here is create something that is super impactful between two pieces of bread, Sachi Statz

Out of that chaos, Staz has found the sublime in building the humble Cubano . She breaks down its architecture from the juicy fat of the pork to the warm crisp texture of toasted bread paired with the tangy brine from the pickles.

"It's so simple, right? But what we've done here is create something that is super impactful between two pieces of bread," she said.

Patrick McCurry, a chef at the Miami Culinary Institute who had Statz as a student, took his family to Tinta y Cafe for breakfast. He ordered an egg on toast. It sounds like a simple dish, he said, but he praised the flavor combinations.

"Seeing where she started in culinary terminology and where she is now and being recognized by the Michelin guide — that's the moment that teachers live for, seeing the students become better than the teacher," he said.

Alyssa Ramos/WLRN / A student at Miami-Dade College's Miami Culinary Institute grills filets during a food terminology course.

Good food doesn't have to cost a lot, and McCurry said the same can be said about a culinary education. McCurry tells his students that there are many different avenues to get financial aid for the program, without racking up student debt.

"I believe that we’re right there with them [elite culinary schools] and at half the cost, because we’re here to train students, not make a profit," he said.

Although it does not boast the same reputations as other public Florida universities, Miami-Dade College has become an equalizer, providing opportunities and fostering homegrown talent.

"That's where a Miami girl comes in, and I'm like, 'I have to do this for here,' you know, we have to bring it home," she said.

She considered applying to other culinary schools, but she wanted to stay local.

Miami is a working-class city with a mishmash of vibrant cultures. It's the kind of place where the best ropa vieja comes from your abuela, and the good croquetas can only come from the neighborhood ventanita.

It begs the question, does South Florida even need the Michelin guide?

"Miami's palate is very particular,"Statz said. "For a while it was very, you know, not one note but, like, picky. Picky is a good word. And I feel like now it's kind of like they're experimenting and that makes me happy."

It makes her happy to see Miami change — and to see the people who grew up here lead that change.

As Miami's food scene continues to grow and evolve, Statz looks forward to being one of those driving it.

"I know that Michelin brings a lot of attention. And yeah, Miami — Florida in general, doesn't need any more attention, but it's a good kind of attention, something that we can be proud of," she said.