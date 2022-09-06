Broward County collects donations for food insecure residents in September

Broward County has committed itself to helping food insecure residents throughout the month of September.

The county said it is collecting canned goods and other non-perishables, toiletries, baby food and formula across throughout the region.

The goal is to raise awareness about the 210,000 Broward residents who may have to choose between paying for food and paying utilities or rent.

Roughly 38 percent of those food insecure people are children, according to Feeding South Florida.

Look for silver collection boxes at sites will be located throughout the county.