Local News

Broward County collects donations for food insecure residents in September

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published September 6, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT
Food-box--400x300.jpg

Broward County has committed itself to helping food insecure residents throughout the month of September.

The county said it is collecting canned goods and other non-perishables, toiletries, baby food and formula across throughout the region.

READ MORE: Here's where kids can get free meals in South Florida this summer

The goal is to raise awareness about the 210,000 Broward residents who may have to choose between paying for food and paying utilities or rent.

Roughly 38 percent of those food insecure people are children, according to Feeding South Florida.

Look for silver collection boxes at sites will be located throughout the county.

  • Downtown Governmental Center, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
  • Government Center West, 1 N. University Drive, Plantation​
  • Main Courthouse, 201 S.E. Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale
  • North Regional County Courthouse, 1600 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach
  • South Regional County Courthouse, 3550 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
  • West Regional County Courthouse, 100 N. Pine Island Road, Plantation
  • Port Everglades, 1850 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale
  • Broward County Main Library and all branch libraries​ 

