Local News

Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Lisa J. Huriash | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published September 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
RickardsConstrux.jpeg
BCPS SMART Futures Twitter account
/
WLRN
The Twitter account for updates on SMART Bond construction projects shows roof repairs at Rickards Middle in Sept. 2020 as well as construction to renovate several rooms, like the media center, in December 2020.

The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school.

When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.

The collapse was blamed on “a failure of steel anchor bolts” at the top of a wall on the south side of the media center.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

